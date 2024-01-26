Kim Kardashian Wore a Black Baseball Hat & You Can Shop a Similar One for Under $15

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kim Kardashian can make anything look cool and her latest fashion choice included a black Balenciaga baseball cap. Although this baseball cap retails for $895 on Balenciaga’s website, if you’re looking to emulate a similar vibe, we found a similar choice on Amazon for less than $15. The FURTALK Womens/Men’s Baseball Cap is versatile, and stylish and will elevate any outfit you pair it with.

Shop the FURTALK Womens/Men’s Baseball Cap for $13.49 on Amazon today!

In the paparazzi shots of Kim, you can see she’s wearing a baseball cap with baggy sweats and a cropped white tank. You can sport this baseball cap effortlessly, pairing it with classic jeans and a T-shirt, or elevate your style by matching it with your favorite workout ensemble. The possibilities are limitless. Crafted from premium 100% cotton, this baseball cap boasts a timeless unisex vintage style. Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising a significant other, its versatile design complements anyone who wears it. It’s comfortable as well — making it the perfect accessory that you’ll continue to reach for before walking out the door.

“Most hats I own give me a headache after a while. This hat changed the game. Now, I can’t wait to wear it when I’m having a bad hair day. It’s the perfect casual accessory,” an Amazon customer shared. If you’re seeking style inspiration from Kim, opt for the sleek black hat. However, the array of choices doesn’t stop there; explore a spectrum of colors including vibrant options like pink and red, as well as versatile neutrals like tan and grey. The palette is diverse, allowing you to find the perfect shade for your individual taste.