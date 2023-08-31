Kim Kardashian’s Cropped Turtleneck Is Perfect For Fall & You Can Shop A Similar Top Under $30

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Fall is coming sooner than we think and it’s time to get shopping! Purchasing neutral tops are essential for the autumn months and we found the perfect one to add to your closet. Kim Kardashian posed in a mirror selfie with her daughter North, wearing a monochromatic outfit: a tan cropped, tight turtleneck and matching cargo pants. If you want something similar, look no further and get your hands on the Verdusa Women’s High Neck Tank Top!

Shop the Verdusa Women’s High Neck Tank Top on Amazon today!

Flattering, comfortable, and versatile! The world is your oyster with this top — you can wear it on its own (just like Kim did), under a blazer with slacks to spice up your work fit, or even pair it with a jean jacket and shorts— it looks good with anything. Even better, you don’t have to break the bank when purchasing. You can get it for $19.99 on Amazon, as opposed to some other pricey brands that sell basics.

Amazon reviewers love this top. One reviewer described the tank as “so soft and comfy, no irregularities in the listed sizing, and sold at a good price. I would recommend it.” Another one said, “these tops are lightweight and so soft and comfortable and can match with so many outfits.”

This tank is timeless, will not go out of style, and can match with anything. If you want to add to your collection, there are so many colors to choose from, including black, white, pink, green, and more. It’s essential you get your hands on it now before it’s no longer available!