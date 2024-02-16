 Kim Cattrall’s Favorite Soap: ‘Holy Grail Product’ – Hollywood Life

Kim Cattrall Called This Soap Her ‘Holy Grail Product’

Kim Cattrall loves this drugstore soap for fresh, clean skin.

February 16, 2024 3:55PM EST
Washing your body with a high-quality soap will ensure you feel clean and fresh anytime you shower. Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall shared her favorite soap bar, which is a popular product for a reason. The Dove Beauty Bar More Moisturizing Than Bar Soap will not only help you smell delicious but leave your skin instantly soft and smooth all day long — a brand you can trust to keep you extra smooth. 

Kim enthusiastically dubbed the Dove Beauty Bar her ultimate “holy grail” beauty essential during her interview with New Beauty. Emphasizing its timeless presence in her routine, she expressed, “I’ve been using this product forever.” This skincare gem brings us back to the fundamentals with its affordability and unparalleled effectiveness. Notably, its fragrance-free formula guarantees a gentle touch, making it ideal for sensitive skin. The Beauty Bar not only preserves the skin’s natural moisture barrier but also ensures optimal hydration. A versatile powerhouse, it effectively cleanses away dirt and germs without the risk of overworking or drying out your skin.

This soap is as highly rated as it gets with almost 55,000 ratings. “I’ve never been so happy opening a package of bar soap before. Dove unscented can’t be beat! Dove unscented is REASONABLY priced compared to the others out there, feels luxurious, has NO scent, rinses clean (no sticky feeling), lathers well, and feels good when using. And the shape of the bar ensures that it dries easily,” one reviewer shared. 

