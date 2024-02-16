Kim Cattrall Called This Soap Her ‘Holy Grail Product’

Kim enthusiastically dubbed the Dove Beauty Bar her ultimate “holy grail” beauty essential during her interview with New Beauty. Emphasizing its timeless presence in her routine, she expressed, “I’ve been using this product forever.” This skincare gem brings us back to the fundamentals with its affordability and unparalleled effectiveness. Notably, its fragrance-free formula guarantees a gentle touch, making it ideal for sensitive skin. The Beauty Bar not only preserves the skin’s natural moisture barrier but also ensures optimal hydration. A versatile powerhouse, it effectively cleanses away dirt and germs without the risk of overworking or drying out your skin.

This soap is as highly rated as it gets with almost 55,000 ratings. “I’ve never been so happy opening a package of bar soap before. Dove unscented can’t be beat! Dove unscented is REASONABLY priced compared to the others out there, feels luxurious, has NO scent, rinses clean (no sticky feeling), lathers well, and feels good when using. And the shape of the bar ensures that it dries easily,” one reviewer shared.