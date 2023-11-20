Khloe Kardashian & Alexandra Daddario’s Go-to Vitamin C Serum Is 56% Off

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

If you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine, you’re in luck — a best-selling Vitamin C serum that is loved by celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Alexandra Daddario is currently on sale for 56% off — so you better run and add it to your cart before it’s too late! The TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum has countless benefits, from evening out your skin tone, smoothing out wrinkles, and hydrating your skin — this product does it all, so now’s the time to transform your skin to its fullest potential.

“I love it,” Alexandra shared in a YouTube video for Harper’s Bazaar. “Vitamin C is very good for your skin.” Everything you’d ask for in a serum is what the TruSkin provides — it boosts collagen to improve the radiance and glow of your skin, reduce dark spots, and smooth fine lines. The formula is carefully created with the best ingredients like Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and more to help protect your skin from free radicals and keep it bright and glowy.

Our favorite celebs aren’t the only ones who love this Vitamin C serum — it’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 140,000 reviews! “I was looking for something that would help brighten up a few dark spots on my face that showed up during pregnancy and postpartum. Within two weeks, I noticed a dramatic difference in these areas, as well as the rest of my face! My skin looks and feels amazing. My skin tone is even and look very youthful.”