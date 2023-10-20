Khloe Kardashian’s Favorite Facial Toner for Smooth Skin is Only $12

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian shared one of her go-to skincare products and it’s only $12! The first step in her skincare routine is using Quinn’s Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe with a cotton pad all over her face. This is the best way to clean your skin without feeling dry since it’s alcohol-free — ensuring your skin isn’t stripped of its natural oils. So now, your skin will feel soft and moisturized after using it and ready for the next steps in your skincare routine.

As Khloe applied it on a Vogue YouTube tutorial, she shared, “This is a witch hazel rose petal toner. I really think what sold me was the packaging, to be honest. That’s how I started, but I love the way it smells and I love how light it is. I tone especially in my t-zone because I am so so oily” With one swipe, you’ll instantly feel refreshed. There are so many reasons to start using the Witch Hazel Toner — if you have acne, it helps reduce inflammation and decrease oil, and it can help treat razor burn or sunburn. Also, it can help reduce puffy eyes by applying to your closed eyes or it can help heal bruises. So, if you purchase this toner, you can use it for so many different purposes and it can benefit you in several different ways.

Khloe used the rose-scented toner, which smells straight out of a rose garden. When applying it, you’ll feel like you’re in a spa. The toner also comes in other flavors as well — cucumber and mint, lavender, pink grapefruit, and orange rind — and if you don’t like scented products, there is also an unscented option.