Khloe Kardashian’s Clothing Brand Good American is Worth All The Hype: Shop The Jeans

Khloe Kardashian co-founded the clothing brand Good American with Emma Grede in 2016, in an attempt to help build a more inclusive fashion world. “Fashion should be made to fit women, not the other way around,” once the two founders realized that jeans are not always accessible to all sizes. Their inclusivity goal is definitely working, as Good American has a very large variety of sizes specifically with their jeans — ranging from 00 to 24. Although there is a wide range of styles and colors that you can choose from, we thought a standout pair was the Good Legs Flare Deep V-Back Jeans since they are a darker wash and perfect for fall.

Shop the Good Legs Flare Deep V-Back Jeans for $149 on Amazon today!

These dark wash jeans have a fitted top and loose bottoms to make sure you look snatched in all the right places. It’s the perfect contrast of a contoured waist with a flared bottom to create the perfect style you need for fall. You can pair them with your favorite pair of boots and a cozy sweater or dress them up with heels and a blouse. They’re versatile and fun and most importantly, flattering.

The jeans have a trouser-style hem to add some depth and uniqueness and the perfect shade of blue that will match just about everything. Even better, the comfortability remains, so you won’t have to worry about stiffness or tightness — you’ll be able to stay confident and relaxed while you strut in your new favorite jeans. Khloe and Emma knew what they were doing because your booty will look fabulous in these jeans as well — just another reason why you need them just in time for fall.