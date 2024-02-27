Khloe Kardashian, Kyle Richards & More Celebs Swear by This $19 Vitamin C Serum

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

We love a celebrity-loved skincare product, especially when it’s reasonably priced. Several of our favorite celebrities have talked about their love for the TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum, including Khloe Kardashian, Kyle Richards, and Alexandra Daddario. This serum will help with a wide range of skin problems — it’ll even out skin tone, boost collagen to improve vibrance, and help eliminate dark spots, dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines. With the current sale, you can get this effective skincare item for less than $20, solving all the skin issues you can possibly have.

Shop the TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum for $19 on Amazon today!

Khloe mentioned this serum in an Instagram story detailing her skincare routine, while Alexandra mentioned it in a Vogue YouTube video guiding viewers through her favorite products. As for Kyle, she spoke about the TruSkin serum in an Amazon Live. She called Vitamin C “a miracle,” and when she uses the TruSkin serum, she “can automatically see a difference”. She continued to say, “It eats off the top dead layer of your skin,” and that it provides “an automatic refresh.”

Not only is this serum filled with Vitamin C, but there’s also Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and MSM, which all work together to brighten and protect your skin. If you start incorporating it into your everyday routine, we promise you’ll see a difference in complexion and youthfulness. Also, TruSkin ensures that its products are fit for people with sensitive skin, so don’t worry about breaking out or irritation. The pH in the product mimics the natural pH in your skin. Filled with nutrients for a reasonable price — there’s nothing better.