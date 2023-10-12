Kerry Washington’s Favorite Night Cream is a ‘Total Game Changer’ & 49% Off

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock

Having a well-rounded skincare routine filled with essential ingredients is the first step in elevating your skin’s health and it doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor. Kerry Washington shared one of her favorite night creams, the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Anti-Wrinkle Night Moisturizer, which is currently 49% off and aims to deliver smooth and wrinkleless skin throughout the night. With the sale, you’ll save $23, so if you’re looking to enhance your skincare products, now is the time! The moisturizer is clinically and dermatologist-rested with a .3% retinol formula with so many benefits — they aim to bring visible results and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

“For me, it’s always been about getting stuff off my face with wipes and cleanser, but adding in a retinol has been a game changer. It’s so good, not just for fine lines and wrinkles but for hyperpigmentation. And [the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer] is nourishing; it really feels like I’m doing something to nurture and heal,” Kerry shared with Oprah Daily. It’s powerful yet gentle, with non-comedogenic and fragrance-free ingredients, so don’t fret if you have sensitive skin.

According to Neutrogena, you should be able to see a difference in your skin — looking brighter, more hydrated, and healthier — in just one week. It will make the perfect addition to your anti-aging skincare routine and help balance your skin tone. Not only is retinol a main ingredient but there is hyaluronic acid infused in the formula as well, to ensure your skin stays hydrated in the process of firming.