This Keratin-Infused Nail Treatment Will Revive Damaged Nails

Image Credit: Sofia Zhuravetc/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Broken and cracked nails are the worst — painful and not visually appealing. Our nails get weak very quickly, whether it’s from the UV gel or other external factors, and it’s hard to keep them healthy. The CND Rescue RescueRxx Nail Care Daily Treatment will revive the health and strength of your nails a heartbeat, which contains keratin proteins and jojoba oil to protect your nails. In just 1 week after using, your nails will be conditioned, strengthened, and ready for polish.

Shop the CND Rescue RescueRxx Nail Care Daily Treatment for $20.50 on Amazon today!

All you have to do is apply the treatment to your bare nails twice daily and massage the nail and cuticle. The brand suggests using the nail care treatment for up to 4 weeks for the best results. With the cold weather underway, your nails are more prone to crack and break. If you’re looking to no longer have stubby nails or want to get rid of those extensions on your regular nails, this is the perfect way to start your nail care journey — since healthy nail beds are the key. CND is a trusted nail polish brand, so we know this treatment has to be as good as it looks.

“I love the sweet smell, and it definitely made my nails feel stronger. My nails are in recovery from wearing acrylics, I applied this five consecutive days and saw a difference,” one Amazon customer shared. Another said, “My nails are less rigid, not thin and the color of my tips are coming back.”