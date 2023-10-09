Kendall Jenner & More Stars Are Rocking Trench Coats This Fall & You Can Too

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kendall Jenner is always starting trends and her latest look is going to be huge for fall. The supermodel rocked a short taupe trench coat to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week and we found a similar option that’s just as stylish and costs less than a quarter of the price.

The CREATMO US Women’s Trench Coat is currently 14% off the retail price of $69.99, so it can be all yours for just $59.99. The tan coat is shorter in length than the classic trench and it’s available in a whopping 23 different colors and patterns. The double-breasted coat can be worn open or closed and with or without the belt, plus, you can rock it as an actual jacket or as a dress as Kendall did below.

Kendall isn’t the only celebrity that has rocked a trench coat lately, in fact, tons of stars have been rocking the trend in all different lengths and colors. Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently rocked a Good American Denim Trench Coat with a pair of high-waisted navy blue sweatpants, a tight blue bodysuit, and heeled denim slouchy boots. Meanwhile, Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Bieber, also tried out the look when she opted for a super oversized The Row Resort 2024 Trench Coat.

There are a ton of ways to style the coat for fall whether you want to wear it dressed up like Kendall did as a dress, with sweatpants like Khloe did, or for a slouchy, more relaxed fit like Hailey – the possibilities are endless, which is why we love the versatile CREATMO US Women’s Trench Coat.