Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Travel Without Her Favorite Lip Balm

Kendall Jenner is as glamorous as you can get, but she still relies on her favorite $16 lip balm when traveling. With all her photoshoots, runways, and Instagram selfies, she needs to ensure her lips are up to par for the photos and real life. When Kendall was asked by Allure what product she couldn’t travel without, her response was, “I always need a good Chapstick, you know you get dry in the air. I have Avene Cold Cream Lip Cream in the squeeze tube.” This lip cream promises to help promote a healthy lip barrier with an ultra-nourishing formula.

We all struggle with dry lips and with the colder months ahead, you need to get prepared with the right products. Once you start using this lip balm, you’ll never want to stop! It’s so soothing and creamy on your lips while providing a cooling relief as well. According to the brand, 51% of customers saw a reduction in the appearance of redness and roughness on their lips after using. You’ll feel an instant transformation and it provides a 6-hour hydration!

There are so many beneficial ingredients that create this amazing product. The C+ Restore is a postbiotic ingredient, which is rich in proteins to help restore the skin on your lips. There’s a blend of castor, shea, and jojoba plant oils — an amazing trio with so many benefits — to provide the most nourishing lip balm. There is also Avène’s thermal spring water in the lip balm that is clinically shown to soften and calm your skin. The advantages are endless!