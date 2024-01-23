Kendall Jenner Uses This Gentle Face Wash to Prevent Breakouts

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dealing with blackheads, whiteheads, or that stubborn pimple that just won’t budge? Breakouts can be a challenge, leaving you feeling helpless and skeptical about finding the right solution for your acne-prone skin. However, Kendall Jenner has revealed the cleanser that she swears by to maintain her skin’s flawless condition. The ProactivMD Ultra Gentle Face Cleanser will swiftly remove any underlying makeup, dirt, and oil you have on your skin, which is a common cause of breakouts. After rinsing, your skin will feel and look fresh, brightened, and super clean.

“I always wash my face in the morning and at night. I have an obsession with keeping my face clean and feeling clean. I use ProactivMD which is a face wash, and then an acne-fighting advanced retinoid, which is new for them and something that’s never been sold over the counter before,” Kendall shared with Allure. The cleanser is the perfect middle ground between washing away the day completely without stripping or drying your skin out. There’s glycerin in the cleanser to help smooth and moisturize, as well as antioxidant-rich green tea.

“This is a wonderful, gentle face wash that makes my sensitive skin feel fresh, clean, and fully alive. It brightens my face with its green tea foundation and makes my face feel clean and look healthy. I absolutely love it,” an Amazon customer shared. Another said, “This cleanser is extremely gentle! I haven’t noticed any drying. My skin still feels really fresh and clean after using it. After only a few days, my skin is looking more even toned, radiant, and clear.”