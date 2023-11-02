Kendall Jenner Rocked an Oversized Trench Coat Perfect for Fall & We Found a Similar One

Image Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looks good in absolutely everything and anything, so when she did a photoshoot in New York City, her outfits were slaying the game as always. What stood out to us was her greyish-blue trench coat, which she paired with black loafers, black socks, and a black shirt underneath — a perfect fall fashion statement. We were inspired by her style choices, so we found a similar jacket on Amazon, the Makkrom Women’s Double-Breasted Long Trench Coat, for less than $75.

Shop the Makkrom Women’s Double-Breasted Long Trench Coat for $72.99 on Amazon today!

This trench coat has a very similar style to Kendall’s — with accented buttons and an additional belt. You can wear the coat open with no belt and a full outfit underneath, or you can make it your whole outfit like Kendall and keep it closed. This light blue color is a perfect fall shade that won’t wash you out — it’s fun, versatile, and stylish! The trench coat also has high durability — so you can wear it in the rain and can even be used as a windbreaker. If you want a different color, don’t fret because this coat comes in 11 different colors, ranging from neutral shades like black and brown, or if you’re looking for a pop of color to add to your wardrobe, there’s pink, green, and orange as well.

Amazon customers also love this trench coat — there are over 1,000 reviews on Amazon to prove it! “This Trench is amazing for the money. The fabric has a nice feel and a bit of a stretch. It is lightweight, the length is perfect and I will enjoy wearing it a lot.” Another shared, “Unbelievable Comfortable & Soft!! Highly recommended!!”