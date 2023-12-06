Kelsea Ballerini Swears by This Blush That’s Less Than $10 for an Everyday Makeup Look

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kelsea Ballerini always looks fabulous, whether she’s on the red carpet or just walking down the street, and she shared that the blush she continually reaches for is the COVERGIRL Trublend So Flushed High Pigment Blush. Lucky for us, this blush is on sale, putting the price under $8, which would make the perfect stocking stuffer for a makeup lover. Especially with the winter approaching, we especially need a little color addition to our cheeks. It’s easy to apply, highly buildable, and highly rated.

Shop the COVERGIRL Trublend So Flushed High Pigment Blush for $7.94 on Amazon today!

Kelsea explained that she doesn’t like to go over the top for an everyday makeup look. “Less is more on my days off. More is more on days on. If I’m just in Nashville hanging out with the girls or running errands, I like to keep it simple,” she told Bustle. “I’ll use a lip gloss, mascara, and maybe a little blush, like CoverGirl’s TruBlend.” Once you apply this blush, you don’t have to worry about touch-ups, since it’ll last all day. If you want a casual look like Kelsea, all you need to do is swipe the blush on your cheeks once, but it’s so buildable that it can also work for a full-glam moment if you want to add more.

The formula is infused with ingredients that will hydrate your skin and avoid caking and fading. With over 3,300 reviews, you won’t regret purchasing this blush and once you do, you’ll want all the shades. “The price was right and the performance of the blush is spot on. The shade is exactly what I have been looking for. It’s so pigmented and flattering on my complexion. Love it,” one reviewer shared.