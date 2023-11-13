Katie Holmes Signature Nail Color is $6 & the Perfect Holiday Shade

Image Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle bell rock! Getting into the holiday spirit is always fun and what’s a better way than through your nail color? Katie Holmes shared her signature nail color with InStyle — the Essie shade Forever Yummy, which is the perfect holiday red color. Now’s the perfect time to purchase the nail polish shade, since it’s 33% off! Essie is a reliable and high-quality nail polish brand that will always deliver long-lasting and stunning nails.

“Red polish from Essie,” Katie said when InStyle asked for her signature shade. This isn’t just any ordinary red — it’s the perfect combination of a tango red with a glossy shine. Everyone will be asking where you got your nails done and what shade it is. The brush on the nail polish makes it easy to apply, ensuring it fits every nail size and allows for quick and streak-free polish straight from your home. No more need to go to a salon, since you have all the tools you need.

If Forever Yummy isn’t the shade for you, Essie has plenty of other options on Amazon as well — from Blanc, Ballet Slippers, and Good as Gold, the choice is yours! This nail polish is also an Amazon choice and has almost 29,000 reviews! “I love all of Essie’s nail polishes because of the ease of application and the drying time and how good it looks when dried,” one customer shared. Another said, “Polish went on smoothly. Only needed two coats to obtain nice coverage. No chipping with normal care. Lasts several days with clear top coat.”