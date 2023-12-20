Katie Holmes Believes This Leave-in Conditioner Has Made ‘Such a Difference’ in Her Hair Health

Image Credit: Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

If your hair is feeling extra dry this holiday season, treat yourself with the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream, which is a 10-in-1 correction leave-in conditioner. Katie Holmes is an avid fan of this product and has shared that she uses it every time she washes her hair. The 10 purposes of this leave-in conditioner are shine, moisture, smoothness, anti-breakage, light-hold, manageability, softness, heat and UV protection, and strength — everything that you need to keep your hair in tip-top shape.

“With my hair, I like to twist it and put it in a bun. I think it looks good at home, but it doesn’t really translate when you go out,” Katie jokingly told Into The Gloss. After she shampoos and conditions her hair, Katie puts in “the Caviar Anti-Aging CC Cream, which is like a leave-in conditioner to keep it from getting too dry. It makes such a difference in my hair—I feel like it strengthens it even though I put it through a lot.” Several beneficial ingredients make the product as good as it is, including omega-35 to replenish your hair’s natural lipid layer, caviar extract for vitamins, and proteins and minerals for nourishing.

Katie isn’t the only fan of the Alterna Caviar Cream — there are over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. “I can’t explain how much I actually LOVE this hair cream. There’s some type of magic in there! It has a light, fresh scent. The cream itself is not too thick, it has the consistency of an everyday conditioner. What it does for my hair, is EVERYTHING. It makes my hair softer, shinier, more manageable and adds a thickness to each individual hair,” a customer shared.