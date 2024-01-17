Katherine Heigl Prepped Her Skin for the Emmys With This $12 Cleansing Pad

Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Katherine Heigl had everyone turning their heads at the 2023 Emmy Awards after taking a 10-year hiatus — she has not been since the 2014 show. She stepped out in a gorgeous red dress with accompanying red lips, wowing everyone on the red carpet and presenting an award. She was glowing from head to toe, so our eyes were wide open when she shared all the skincare products she used to prep her skin beforehand. The first step to prepping her skin is using the LAPCOS Milk Feel Exfoliating and Cleansing Pads, which is the perfect way to ensure your skin is a clean slate for makeup — improving skin texture by shedding dead skin cells.

Shop the LAPCOS Milk Feel Exfoliating and Cleansing Pads for $11.70 on Amazon today!

“It’s cruelty-free, which is really important to me,” Katherine shared on her Instagram regarding the product. These exfoliating pads use milk protein extract to replenish the moisture in your skin and will help your skin shed the dead cells that you do not need. There’s also Bamboo Water in the pads to make sure your skin is purely cleansed. So, in just a few swipes, you’re able to cleanse, moisturize, and exfoliate all in one. The pads are 100% cotton, so they feel nice and smooth on your face while using them. It’s double-sided with different features on each side — if you want to use it for exfoliating, you apply the pad on dry, clean skin on the quilted side facing down, and if you want to use it for cleansing, apply it on wet skin on the quilted side facing up.

These facial pads are great for acne-prone, yet sensitive skin — they will deeply clean without irritating since the ingredients are gentle and natural. Once you start using it, you’ll see a visible difference in the brightness, texture, and clearness of your skin.