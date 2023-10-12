Kate Middleton Stuns in Jeans & Sneakers & You Can Shop Her Shoes for Under $200

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

There is nothing we love more than when Kate Middleton rocks affordable clothing because it proves she’s just like us. Her latest look for a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in the UK may be our favorite. Kate rocked a pair of skinny jeans and Veja Women’s Esplar Low Sneakers and while her exact sneakers are sold out in most sizes and colors, you can shop a similar pair from the brand – the Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers – for $195.

For the outing, Kate rocked a pair of skintight, dark-wash, high-waisted skinny jeans with a Lauren Ralph Lauren Nadalia Cotton-Blend Puff-Sleeve Top in White tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked a bright blue Zara Tailored Double Breasted Blazer in Cobalt, which is also super affordable and although this particular blazer is sold out, the brand offers a ton of similar options. Kate topped her look off with a pair of Veja Esplar Leather Low-Top Sneakers in White Platine which had metallic gold V’s on the sides and tied her look together with a pair of Brave Mind Charity Issy Star Earrings.

Kate’s exact colorway of Veja Esplar Leather Low-Top Sneakers is sold out, but luckily, they are still available in certain sizes and colorways on Amazon for just $150. If they’re sold out in your size, have no fear because the Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers are super similar and are available in the metallic shade that Kate wore.