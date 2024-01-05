Kate Hudson Loves to Use This Hydrating Mask Before Makeup & It’s 40% Off

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson knows the importance of hydrated skin and she loves to use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing & Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask before she applies her makeup. This mask is the perfect base infused with hyaluronic acid, ensuring your makeup will lay evenly and smoothly on your skin. After using the Neutrogena mask, your skin will feel soft, dewy, and supple. So, if your skin is feeling extra dry that day, this mask will do the trick and give your skin that extra glass of water it needs. Even better, you can get 12 masks for 44% off! So, if you purchase now, you’ll be saving over $20.

Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand and the mask is extremely gentle and non-comedogenic — so there is no worry about stripping the skin and this mask will repair any damage previously done by harsh products. Kate shared that she applies this mask before she starts her makeup and then will use a gua sha on her face with the mask on. “I love [putting on a mask] before putting on makeup,” she told Vogue. All you have to do is leave the mask on your skin for 15 to 30 minutes, let it work its magic and you’ll remove it with an extra boost of hydration.

“This is the best face mask I have ever used. Seriously, this one is so soothing and hydrating. I have dry skin and use a prescribed retinoid not to mention live in a super dry climate and this mask made me glow and really cut down on the peeling I’ve been having trouble keeping at bay lately. And that was after only one use,” one Amazon customer said. There are over 3,000 reviews on Amazon and it’s your turn now to treat your skin with the hydration it deserves.