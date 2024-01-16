Karlie Kloss Loves to Add This Facial Oil to Her Skincare Routine for Winter

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Karlie Kloss knows a thing or two about how to take care of your skin — after constantly being on the runway and in front of the camera for years. She has raved about the Decleor Aromessence Neroli Bigarade, which is an oil-based serum that penetrates into the skin and nourishes it to the max. You’ll see a visible difference in your skin after using — in brightness, hydration, and smoothness. It’s the perfect base serum to apply before your moisturizer and it’s blended with botanical essential oils to provide all the benefits.

Shop the Decleor Aromessence Neroli Bigarade for $49.95 on Amazon today!

Decleor uses a bitter orange tree to extract essential ingredients like sweet orange, neroli, and petitgrain — which helps with refining dehydration lines and removing pollution particles from your skin. It works in overtime to keep your skin ultra-hydrated, so now is the perfect time to add it to your skincare routine. “I like taking a basic cream, like Embryolisse, and mixing in a drop of the or Rodin oil,” Karlie shared with Into the Gloss. “Especially in the winter, my skin gets really dry so I do whatever I can to moisturise.” All you need is one drop — it’s that effective and will last you a long time!

If you’re ready to transform your skin from dull and dry to glowy and moisturized — this is the missing piece you’re looking for in your skincare routine. It’s non-greasy, non-sticky and so lightweight that it seamlessly dissolves into your skin. Even better, it smells delicious — so it’s a sweet treat every time you apply it.