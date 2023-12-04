Karlie Kloss Adds This Oil to Her Winter Skincare Routine to Hydrate Dry Skin

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Karlie Kloss‘ skin always looks flawless, so if you’re looking to replicate that natural glow, the oil she uses to gain an extra ounce of moisture is the Decleor Aromessence Neroli Bigarade Oil. This product is an elixir of 100% pure and natural oils, so with the colder months underway, now’s the time to take care of your skin when it is usually its driest. Each ingredient was carefully selected to ensure there were only beneficial additions to the product.

Shop the Decleor Aromessence Neroli Bigarade Oil for $44 on Amazon today!

The ingredients in the oil are meant to create a sense of comfort by relaxing and soothing your skin in the morning and at night, while also providing a radiance and glow. Karlie’s method is “I like taking a basic cream, like Embryolisse, and mixing in a drop of the Decléor Neroli serum,” Kloss shared with Into the Gloss. “Especially in the winter, my skin gets really dry so I do whatever I can to moisturise.” So, not only will the oil moisturize your skin, but it also enhances the moisturizer you use on top of it — no more worrying about dry and cracked skin!

All you need is three drops and your skin will be thanking you. Not only will this oil moisturize your skin, but it will also prevent wrinkles and dark spots down the line. “Keeps those wrinkles away; have used this product now for the past four years & wouldn’t use any other serum,” one Amazon customer shared. Another said, “It’s easy to use and magic in a little bottle. I wouldn’t be without this.”