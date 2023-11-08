Kaia Gerber’s ‘Holy Grail’ Concealer Brightens Her Under Eyes & it’s 14% Off

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A good concealer can change your entire makeup look for the better and Kaia Gerber could not rave anymore about her favorite concealer, the YSL Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Highlighter, which is currently on sale for 14% off! This concealer is different than all the others with a unique applicator as a pen to ensure all your dark spots are covered to the max. It provides your skin with a radiant yet sheer finish and works for all skin types.

Shop the YSL Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Highlighter for $32.59 on Amazon today!

“I talk about this so much because I love it. I always say, that if I could only bring one thing with me on my day, it would be the Touche Eclat because it works wonders,” Kaia shared on an Instagram livestream. “Every single makeup artist I work with uses this, it’s like the holy grail. It just wears so beautifully. Especially if you’re a little sleepy, it’s very good.” She continued to apply the concealer in the video and said, “See how it just brightens and makes me look a little bit more awake and it reflects light in a really beautiful way.”

As for ingredients, this concealer pen includes hyaluronic acid to visibly plump and hydrate your skin, as well as antioxidant vitamin E and ruscus extract, which reduces signs of fatigue — with one click and swipe, you’ll instantly look like you had 10 hours of sleep! Lastly, there’s Moroccan calendula extract to soothe and protect. There’s a light-reflecting technology in the makeup product to produce a natural glow, while also smoothing any wrinkles that may appear.