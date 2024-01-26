Kaia Gerber Swears by This Serum & Says the Main Ingredient Saved Her Skin

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Daily, we grapple with a spectrum of skin concerns, from hormonal acne and regular breakouts to uneven skin tones and fine lines. Kaia Gerber is a model who stuns every red carpet and photoshoot — someone who we definitely want to take skincare advice from. She has raved about the Paula’s Choice CLINICAL 20% Niacinamide Vitamin B3 Concentrated Serum and claimed that it helped fight against constant breakouts. The ingredients in this serum work hard to tighten, refine, and brighten your skin in ways you’ve never seen before.

“This is swear by — the niacinamide. It is one of my favorite ingredients of all time, it has saved my skin. So I just put a couple of drops,” Kaia shared with Vogue. Breakouts are frequently attributed to the presence of clogged pores, a common contributing factor. With a few drops of this serum, you’re able to reduce bumps and even out rough and uneven skin tones. This serum is also able to diminish these large pores that are often caused by age or sun damage. Niacinamide is highly concentrated in this serum, leading to an effective result.

This product has garnered plenty of praise from satisfied Amazon customers. “I can’t believe that in literally a day the tone of my skin has dramatically improved. I have good skin but am aging and it was looking sallow or yellowed. Literally in a day, my skin was back to not having to wear makeup,” an Amazon customer shared. “After a week I’m sold my skin has never looked better and I’m 47!”