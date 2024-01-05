Kaia Gerber Relies on This ‘Great’ Moisturizer for a Flawless Complexion

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber is someone who has the perfect example of flawless, even-toned skin and although genes have plenty to do with it, she has shared her go-to moisturizer that she believes makes a difference. The Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment is filled with beneficial ingredients that all have varying purposes in bringing your skin to look its very best — the brand even calls it a ‘5-in-1’. The treatment targets multiple skin issues at once — whether it’s anti-aging, depuffing, brightening, and more, it does it all!

When Kaia described her beauty routine, she told Refinery29, “I go home and wash my face. If I’m working from home, I use Allies of Skin Moisturizer, the Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment, it’s great.” As for ingredients, there are multiple peptides, seven brighteners, eight antioxidants, and 3% teprenone complex, which all work together to hydrate, firm, refine, and brighten the skin. There’s now no need for multiple serums and creams — this product has everything you need. There’s also caffeine in the formula to depuff, as well as Vitamin C for extra firming and brightening.

Whether you have sensitive skin, want to work on smoothing fine lines, or are just looking for some extra hydration, this product is for you. In just one day, 91% of users witnessed more hydrated skin. “This consistency is perfect for me. The slight glowy finish after application is very nice. It is not greasy at all. The incredible ingredient list makes this product worth it for me,” an Amazon customer shared.