Kaia Gerber & Gigi Hadid Love This Sports Bra & It’s Currently on Sale

A comfortable bra to wear around the house is essential and what’s better than the iconic Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette? Some of our favorite celebs, like Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, have rocked the sports bra and it’s the perfect item to purchase — whether it’s just for lounging, for a light workout or even to sleep in — it’s so soft and comfortable that you’ll never want to take it off. Even better, it’s on sale for 28%!

Kaia posted an Instagram rocking the all-Calvin Klein fit. “At home in my #mycalvins,” she wrote. This bra comes in so many colors — you can get white (just like Kaia), grey, purple and more! It’s so versatile too — simple enough to match everything, but the iconic Calvin Klein lettering on the band adds a touch of chicness and style. It’s made from a soft cotton blend and the wireless cups are lightly lined for gentle support — it’s the best of both worlds!

The Calvin Klein sports bra also features a razorback silhouette, so your comfort and range of motion will be enhanced. If you don’t believe us, there are 25,243 reviews on Amazon for the bra as well! “What I adore about this bra is that it caters to my super sensitive skin. In the past, I’ve suffered from heat rash when wearing other bras, but thanks to the breathable cotton fabric of this one, I’ve been completely rash-free since I started wearing it. I highly recommend this bra! It’s durable, comfortable, and perfect for those with sensitive skin,” one customer shared.