Kaia Gerber & Olivia Culpo Swear By This Popular Toner for Clear and Glowing Skin

If you’re susceptible to breakouts, one potential contributing factor may be clogged pores, emphasizing the importance of incorporating exfoliation into your skincare routine. Some of our favorite celebrities with glass-like skin, including Kaia Gerber and Olivia Culpo, swear by the Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant. This product can unclog and diminish large pores, exfoliate your dead skin, smooth wrinkles, and brighten. It has endless benefits that your skin will thank you for after using.

“So this is another salicylic acid type of thing that helps with pores, unclogs pores, shrinks pores, smooths, and evens skin tone,” Olivia shared with The Skincare Edit. “I swear it has changed my skin, switching up my acids every day and not using an intense cleanser.” As for Kaia, she also incorporates the toner into her everyday routine. “I really like Paula’s Choice. “I’ve learned now that you can exfoliate gently with toners, so that’s what I do now,” she said on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets.

Many people are unaware, but integrating skin exfoliation is a crucial step that should find its place in your skincare routine. The BHA in the toner mimics the natural exfoliation process of younger skin — it’s gentle and won’t cause irritation but still helps shed extra layers of skin, while unclogging and clearing pores. Say goodbye to harsh face scrubs that can cause damage to your skin and welcome this liquid exfoliator that will solve all your skin’s problems.