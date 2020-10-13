Justin Bieber Launches His Own Shoe Collection With Crocs – Shop It Here

Justin Bieber just launched his very own limited-edition line of Crocs & you can shop the shoes right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber, 26, just launched a limited edition pair of shoes with Crocs – The Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog – and they will be released on Oct. 13 at 12pm EST. The pair of yellow crocs is decorated with eight Jibbitz charms that are from his clothing line House of Drew. From rainbows to donuts – the charms add some pizazz to the bright colored yellow shoes. The shoes come in the classic clog silhouette with a strap in the back to keep them in place. The shoes are being sold for $59.99 at Crocs.com and on http://www.thehouseofdrew.com.

Get The Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog here for $59.99.

Justin has been spotted on multiple occasions throughout the years rocking Crocs so it only seemed natural for him to team up with the brand. Justin gushed about the collaboration, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs, raved about working with Justin, “Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan – and one of the world’s biggest superstars – Justin Bieber. Having a creative of Justin’s caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”

This isn’t the first time a big name celebrity teamed up with the brand, Priyanka Chopra was announced as a global ambassador for the brand back in January, and she looked gorgeous in a button-down orange sweater for the 2020 campaign, “Come As You Are.”