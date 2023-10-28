Jessica Alba’s Melting Balm Creates a ‘Nice, Glowy Base’ & It’s 47% Off

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jessica Alba‘s beauty brand Honest Beauty is filled with good quality products with a reasonable price tag. When Jessica was asked about her favorite products within the company, her response was the Honest Beauty Calm + Heal Melting Balm, which instantly transforms from a balm into a cream, melting into your skin to create a rich barrier. She even called it her ‘desert item’, which says a lot coming from the founder herself. “It’s actually life-changing for me and for all of my friends that I give it to,” Jessica shared with InStyle. Even better, it’s on sale for 47% off!

Shop the Honest Beauty Calm + Heal Melting Balm for $18.59 on Amazon today!

“I have coffee, get up with the kids, meditate, do whatever I do first thing in the morning,” she said about the melting balm. “By the time I’m [ready] to put my face on for makeup, [the balm] sinks in…[and] I just have that nice, glowy base, that’s super hydrated and ready to go.” You’ll feel an instant dewiness once applied, so it’s perfect for the colder months when you need some extra hydration and your skin is begging for some moisture.

“I’m obsessed with how this instantly calms + soothes my dry, sensitive skin,” Jessica said on the company’s website. The formula is infused with gentle skin soothers, like allantoin, which is an anti-inflammatory ingredient and it can even help soothe eczema and psoriasis — it was approved by the National Eczema Association. There’s also hyaluronic acid inside the moisturizer for extra hydration and a calming phyto-blend, which smoothes sensitive skin and supports a natural skin barrier. The melting balm is usually $34.99, so you better get your hands on it quickly so you can save $16.40!