Jessica Alba’s Smooth Skin Is All Thanks to This ‘Green Juice’ Antioxidant Serum

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jessica Alba has been in the spotlight from the age of 13, when she starred in her first movie, but she has shifted from Hollywood to entrepreneurship when she started the Honest Company in 2011, to create clean baby products after she gave birth to her first daughter Honor Marie Warren. After the brand gained major success, the Honest Company expanded to skincare, beauty products, and more. One of our personal favorites is the Honest Beauty Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum and it’s the perfect addition to your skincare routine to give you healthier-looking skin.

Shop the Honest Beauty Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum for $17.50 on Amazon today!

They say drinking green juices can benefit your skin, but what if you could apply it right on your face? Honest Beauty has created a serum with a combination of advantageous superfoods that you would often put in a blender — like carrot, kale, and lemon extracts — and after applying, your skin will be the most glowing you’ve ever seen it. There are also goji peptidoglycans, niacinamide, ergothioneine mushroom complex, green tea oil, and two types of hyaluronic acids infused in the serum. You’ll no longer have to worry about an uneven skin tone and texture, while giving your skin the hydration boost it’s craving. It’s the best medicine for your skin and will give you the perfect healthy glow all day long.

Alba shared her favorite skincare products with The Cut and included this serum as a part of her everyday routine. The Honest Beauty serum is filled with antioxidants to help with puffiness, redness, and hydration. Once you start using it, you’ll never want to stop!