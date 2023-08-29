Jessica Alba Uses This Mascara Primer On Her Brows To ‘Make Them Look More Fluffy’ & It’s On Sale

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba is always sharing her makeup secrets and her latest hack may just be the most brilliant. The 42-year-old revealed that she uses the Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Clean Mascara + Lash Primer on her eyebrows to give them a fluffier look and the best part is, it’s currently on sale for under $20.

Jessica posted the video with the caption, “My latest #makeuphack – using the @Honest Beauty mascara primer as a brow gel – into the fluffy look it gives ’em.” In the video, Jessica applied the Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Clean Mascara + Lash Primer to her brows, using just the primer part, to make them look fuller. While the product is not designed for brows, Jessica revealed that you can use them on your brows with no issues because it does the same thing.

In the video, Jessica explained, “I’m using the primer as a brow gel – it will go on white but it’ll dry down clear. It kind of makes the brows just look more fluffy. Same benefits as it gives the lashes and then where it feels aggressive I’ll go in.” Jessica applied the primer which leaves a white residue on the hairs and shared that when it gets “aggressive,” meaning too much white buildup, she’ll go back in with a clean spoolie brush and just brush out some of the excess flakes. The product is a must-have in your makeup bag because it acts as three things – a mascara, a primer, and a brow gel – what more could you ask for?