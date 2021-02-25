Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Just Launched A $45 Hair Mask That Will Gave You Silky Hair Like The Star

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has stunning hair & her hairstylist just launched a hair mask that will make your locks just as shiny & luscious as hers!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, one thing for sure is that her hair is always perfect. Luckily, her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who is also Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, just launched his own hair mask. The Color Wow Money Masque costs just $45 and is extremely hydrating, which will give you the hair of your dreams. Chris gushed about the mask, admitting that now everyone can get lusciously shiny hair, just like J.Lo.

The hair mask is made from natural Mediterranean ingredients including Blue Sea Kale and Mediterranean Algae which work together to provide you with maximum hydration and shine. The mask is completely alcohol-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan, plus, it’s formulated without parabens and sulfates. The brand even admits that this is Chris’s DIY secret to how he gives his clients the ultimate shiny hair.

To use the mask, apply it after shampooing and squeezing out any excess moisture. Then, use however much it takes to completely cover your hair from roots to ends. You can leave it on for three to five minutes in the shower or up to 20-30 for a deep treatment. The best part is, you don’t have to worry if you keep it on even longer, because your hair will automatically stop the treatment once it is fully absorbed into your hair. Once you’re done, simply rinse it out fully and you’re good to go. It is recommended to use the mask every third shampoo.