Jennifer Lopez Just Rocked A Brown Blazer For Fall & You Can Try The Trend For Under $50

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Jennifer Lopez just rocked the ultimate fall wardrobe staple – a blazer – and you can try out her look too, at a much more affordable price. The 54-year-old posted photos wearing a dark brown blazer and if you want to copy her look, then the luvamia Blazer from Amazon is the perfect option for you and it’s only $44.

JLo rocked her brown blazer with a white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans and styled the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces. Blazers are a fabulous fall trend because they’re super versatile which is why we love the luvamia Blazer. The possibilities are endless when it comes to a simple blazer – you can wear it with a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers for a casual day or you can wear a blazer with a skirt and blouse with loafers to work.

Instantly take your look from day to night by wearing your blazer with a pair of jeans, a top, and loafers to work, and then swap out the loafers for a pair of heels and you’re good to go. The best part about the Amazon blazer is that it comes in a whopping 12 different colors so you can choose which color is right for you depending on your mood and outfit. Even better, it has two buttons across the front so you can keep it closed for a more business look or leave it open and unbuttoned for a more laidback outfit.