Jennifer Garner Stresses the Importance of Sunscreen: Shop Her Favorite for $14

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Garner stresses the importance of sunscreen and called SPF “more important than anything” to Shop TODAY. Her favorite go-to is the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Sunscreen Spray, which has 60+ SPF and fights to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. “In every single door of the car, there is an Invisible Defense Spray and as I’m getting out of the car, as my kids are getting out of the car, somebody is getting a last douse on their arms and backs of their legs and their legs and the tops of their feet … just to make sure that you’re good to go and that you’re covered,” she also shared. This sunscreen has helioplex technology to help prevent sunburn, which can lead to wrinkles, skin cancer, and overall skin damage.

Shop the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Sunscreen Spray for $13.98 on Amazon today!

You might not realize it now, but sun damage has a major effect on your skin’s aging process. Wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots will begin to occur if you don’t protect your skin from the sun and the Neutrogena Sunscreen does the job perfectly. You can hear it from Jennifer herself — who doesn’t look like she’s aged a minute — “The more I’ve spoken in the process to dermatologists and to cancer doctors through Neutrogena, the more serious I am about helping people understand the importance, in health and just pure vanity by starting early and your entire life, consistently protecting your skin from the damaging effects of the sun.”

The sunscreen sprays on clear, so you won’t have to worry about any white casts. There are even beneficial ingredients infused in the sunscreen as well, like several antioxidants to help fight environmental aggressors that damage your skin and lead to premature skin aging. Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended suncare brand — so you won’t find a better brand that will do the job in an efficient and healthy way.