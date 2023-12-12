Jennifer Garner Swears By This $18 Moisturizer: ‘It’s My Favorite Product’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

We are in the midst of December, which means you might start feeling your skin getting drier and drier with every passing day. Jennifer Garner shared her go-to moisturizer — the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer, which will satisfy your skin’s hydration needs. This moisturizer will instantly quench your skin’s thirst and create a glowy and healthy-looking skin barrier. There’s hyaluronic acid infused into the moisturizer to also plump your skin and ensure you’re ready to start your day.

Shop the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer for $17.84 on Amazon today!

“I can instantly tell the difference — it just looks fresh and plump and better. There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away,” Jennifer shared with InStyle. “This is 48 hours of moisture that you’re locking in with one thing, and then I don’t have to worry about it. I can see why reviewers love it, I think it’s my favorite product we’ve ever put out.” This moisturizer is the perfect combination of a gel and a cream — it feels refreshing, hydrating, and smooth on your skin — it’s like a treat every time you apply it.

The high ratings Jennifer is talking about include the 45,000 reviews on Amazon. “The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel-Cream is hands down the best moisturizer I have ever used! Its lightweight yet deeply hydrating formula works wonders on my extra-dry skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and incredibly refreshed. The infusion of hyaluronic acid provides an intense boost of hydration without feeling greasy or heavy,” a reviewer shared.