Jennifer Aniston Brings This Travel Size Detangler on Every Trip & It’s 16% Off

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

We all know Jennifer Aniston‘s hair has an iconic reputation for itself — with the “Rachel” haircut that took over every salon in the ’90s. And even now, her hair stays as stylish and healthy as ever. Her haircare brand, LolaVie, lives up to all expectations and the LolaVie Glossing Detangler has made its way into Jennifer’s hair routine after every shower. The need for a good detangler doesn’t go away when you go on vacation, so the LolaVie Travel Size Glossing Detangler is on sale, and you need it in your hands today since it’s 16% off!

Shop the LolaVie Travel Size Glossing Detangler for $20.26 on Amazon today!

The worst feeling is when you get out of the shower and your hair is tangled and straw-like. No more of this problem with LolaVie’s detangler — it will instantly detangle and enhance the overall shine of your hair. Not only that, but there’s also a thermal shield in the spray as well, providing the ultimate protection against heat styling which causes plenty of damage to our hair every day. Say goodbye to frizz and welcome smooth and shiny hair.

The reason this product can obtain so much shine is due to the lemon extract, superfruit complex, and vegetable ceramides infused in the formula with the LolaVie Bond Technology. This approach takes the power of chia seeds and protects the cuticle for stronger hair — ensuring it stays healthy and luscious during the process. Also, the thermal shield is all thanks to natural extracts from bamboo and yeast. It works for all hair types — thick, straight, curly, thin — you name it!