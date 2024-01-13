Jennifer Aniston Says This Retinol Serum Is ‘So Good’ for Anti-aging

Image Credit: C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Aniston is a celebrity that we all look up to for skincare tips — since she is always killing the game and looking as gorgeous as ever. She may be 54 years old, but she doesn’t look a day over 40! She credits some of her youthfulness to one of her favorite products, the Shani Darden Skincare Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum — which will help improve your fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.

Shop the Shani Darden Skincare Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum for $88 on Amazon today!

Shani Darden, the founder of the brand, is an expert aesthetician who has worked with plenty of our favorite celebrities. “I created this serum as an alternative to harsh, traditional retinoids. Retinol is the most effective anti-aging ingredient, and this serum delivers—without irritation,” she shared on the brand’s website.

“I love her,” Jennifer shared with Byrdie, about Shani. “Her retinol is so good, and her serums are fantastic … She has a great lab that she works with, and the packaging is beautiful,” she said. This serum is an absolute game changer for your skin that will provide real results. It’s like magic in a bottle — once you start using it, you’ll see firmer, smoother, and younger-looking skin.

This serum uses a time-release formula that combines retinol (a popular skincare ingredient for a reason), with exfoliating lactic acid to reveal your skin’s best self. There’s also apple fruit extract that provides antioxidants to help defend against the sun’s damage. All you have to do is apply at night after your cleanser and toner. Use 2-3 pumps and apply to a dry face and neck for life-changing results.