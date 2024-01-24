Jennifer Aniston Uses This Budget-Friendly Self Tan Product for a Radiant Glow

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s the end of January and most of us haven’t seen the sun in quite a bit. If you want some color to fade your winter blues, Jennifer Aniston shared her go-to inexpensive self-tanning product — the L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes. This self-tan is easy to use and convenient — it’s super portable, so if you want one to bring in your suitcase, this is the product for you. It will deliver a streak-free and natural-looking tan; all you need is one towelette for each application.

“I like the L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes. They’re great,” Jennifer shared with Redbook. This self-tan is formulated with Vitamin E and AHAs to ensure your tan looks as if you just got out of the sun — a golden bronzed look we are all craving. It’s a soft and smooth tan that will develop in 2-4 hours after applying and once you start using, you will no longer feel the need to sit in the sun and cause damage to your skin. UV damage comes with the risk of wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancer, so getting your hands on a self-tanner you love is a necessity.

Amazon customer reviews further attest to the quality of this product. “No orange! Very subtle, but healthy coloring of my skin… It was as if I spent time in the sun… just a beautiful, golden color,” a reviewer shared. “Amazing product. I’ve not used self-tanning products in many years because so many streaked or had an orange tint to them. Really good value for a beautiful hint of a healthy glow and natural color to the skin.”