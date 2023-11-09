Jennifer Aniston Preps Her Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ With This Serum Stick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Aniston looks as glowy as ever in the Apple TV series The Morning Show and she gave us a sneak peek of some products her makeup artist Angela Levin uses to make sure she’s fresh and ready before filming. In an Instagram story behind the scenes on set, she featured the iconic Tatcha The Serum Stick, which will provide the ultimate glow and smooth dry fine lines. This unique serum is applied through a stick and is the best hydration method when your skin is feeling extra dry — and it’s Jennifer Aniston-approved!

Shop the Tatcha The Serum Stick for $49 on Amazon today!

This serum is 60% squalane and Japanese Lemon Balm, which has been used for centuries in the Japanese culture to help calm inflammation while minimizing UV damage that can show signs of aging. The ingredients in the balm target all the right areas — whether it’s signs of aging or dehydrated skin, it does it all! It’s also the perfect prep for your makeup and is the best base — it melts seamlessly into your clean skin and prevents makeup from settling into fine lines, making it blend so easily. Not only does it work great under makeup, but it can also go over makeup to refresh dry spots. It’s so lightweight and instantly locks in moisture — it’s a skincare product you must add to your skincare routine.

Jennifer isn’t the only one who can’t live without this serum stick — several Amazon customers are definitely repurchasing. “I love it. It’s perfect for travel and use on the go. It feels oh so smooth and satisfying to use,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “I love this stick! I use it whether I wear it under makeup or on its own. My friend complimented me on how wonderful my skin looked.”