Jennifer Aniston Strictly Sleeps With Silk Pillowcases for a Good Night’s Sleep & These Are Under $30

You may not think the pillowcases you sleep in are important, but they can affect your sleeping patterns, skin, hair, and more. When asked about the details of her sheets and bedding, Jennifer Aniston shared that she sleeps with silk pillowcases. We found the ZIMASILK 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase on Amazon, which will elevate your entire sleep experience and you’ll feel luxurious every time you lay down in bed. Not only are the pillowcases soft and comfortable, but it’s beautiful decor for your bed and will automatically add an element of chicness to the bedroom.

Shop the ZIMASILK 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for $23.99 on Amazon today!

These silk pillowcases will keep you cool and dry all night and you no longer need to worry about the horrible bed head we all normally deal with when we wake up. It also can help erase the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles, as well as prevent breakouts on your skin. Even better, you’re less prone to collecting dust mites and bacteria with silk sheets. The ZIMASILK makes sure you have several colors to choose from, so you can get your perfect match. Whether it’s a pop of color like pink or blue or something natural like beige or black, the options are endless.

The ZIMASILK Pillowcase has over 45,000 reviews on Amazon and the reviews speak for how well-made and likeable the product is. “This is a fabulous pillow case and I will be buying more. Excellent quality and made with 100% mulberry silk so it’s super soft and luxurious,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “The silk pillowcase is very soft and my hair is less tangly/frizzy when I wake up. Definitely recommend.”