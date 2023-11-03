Jennifer Aniston Makes Sure She Has a Bottle of This $9 Body Lotion in ‘Every Bathroom’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston promises us that you don’t have to break the bank to keep your skin silky smooth — her go-to body moisturizer is the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, which you can purchase for less than $10. “It’s what my mom bought, and that’s what I used on my body. I’m such a creature of habit. When I went out on my own, that was a staple in my bathroom,” Jennifer shared with the Los Angeles Times. This moisturizer has prebiotic oats infused in the formula to ensure total hydration and is clinically proven to last 24 hours.

Shop the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion for $8.98 on Amazon today!

The best feeling is moisturizing your body after the shower and Jennifer agrees. “I just love it. I have a bottle in my car. It’s in all of my bathrooms. Put it on right out of the shower before you get too dry,” she continued. It absorbs quickly into your skin and locks in 100% moisture — you’ll feel as smooth as a baby’s bottom! Not only will you feel soft, but your skin will look glowing, healthy, and youthful as well. With the colder months underway, now’s never a better time to make sure you’re stocked up on moisturizer before your skin transforms to winter’s go-to — cracked and dry.

The moisturizer has a light yet creamy texture, so it feels nice on the skin without it being heavy. It’s non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and free of fragrances, so don’t fret if you have sensitive skin. As Jennifer said in a commercial for Aveeno, this lotion will “get your skin happy 24/7.” Aveeno is a dermatologist-recommended brand — it’s been reliable for over 65 years and once you start using it, you won’t ever want to stop, just like Jennifer!