The Hottest Looks From Beyoncé’s IVY Park x adidas Drop 2: Sultry Suits, Sleek Sports Bras & More

It’s finally here! Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated second drop of her IVY Park x adidas collab is filled with an array of colors and we’ve got the hottest, Queen B-approved looks to shop right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé‘s second collection with adidas for her IVY Park line is here and better than ever! In a rainbow of chic colors, the collaboration is filled with inclusive and gender-neutral looks from sizes XXXS to 4X and it’s selling out fast, so let’s get in formation! With matching sets, tracksuits, unitards, socks and more, you’ll feel on the top of the world while rocking this new IVY Park x adidas collection! Pricing ranges from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear, and you’re going to want to act quickly as the Beyhive is scouring the adidas site to buy these looks! Luckily, we’ve rounded up our faves from the collection for you to easily shop right here!

Bey gave fans a look at the collection on her Instagram in a series of pics of her styled in her designs. The capsule highlights shades of pink, tan, neon yellow, azure and green in a series of outerwear, athleisure and loungewear styles. In one look, the singer posed in a pastel green bodysuit with contrast striping; she accented the look with branded soft nude sock booties set atop a see-through block heel. In a campaign for the collection, she asked fans “WHERE IS YOUR BEAST MODE?” while rocking a cropped double breasted pink coral blazer with coordinating three-striped pants. Of course, she donned a pair of Sleek Super 72 by adidas to complete the look.

The second collection comes after Beyoncé released her debut collection with adidas through IVY Park at the beginning of 2020 and it quickly made headlines due to its amazing sales and, of course, the surprise packages numerous A-listers received from the Queen, herself. Recall, Reese Witherspoon notably received a first look at the IVY Park x adidas debut collection after the two met at the Golden Globes. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” Reese captioned the post.

Beyoncé’s protégés Chloe x Halle showed their support of the queen’s new collection, stunning in a campaign shoot of their own in some of the products. The duo became “Ivy Park Girls” in 2017, and revealed what an honor it was to have been hand-chosen by Beyoncé for the role in an interview with Vogue. “First and foremost we just love Beyoncé. We have always been such incredible fans of hers since we were young. So even though now we have a personal relationship, we still pinch ourselves whenever we get to collaborate with her because she is the best at what she does,” Chloe explained. “We really admire her ability to work and she is so disciplined and has a great business mind. We always learn so much from her and it is always a blessing. It feels like a dream.”

Get your shopping on here, as the IVY Park x adidas collection drops online at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT and in stores on October 30!

1. Knit Catsuit

This IVY Park color blocked Knit Catsuit is sure to hug you in all the right paces while accentuating your natural curves. The flexible, circular knit design lets you move freely, and it offers adjustable double straps for perfect the fit. Whether you wear this to the gym or out and about, you’re going to love the way it makes you look and feel! Bey styled it with the Green Tint Belt Bag ($75) that helps cinch that waist even more and add another element of style! $140, adidas.com

2. Gender-Neutral Cargo Sweatshirt

The Gender-Neutral Cargo Sweatshirt from the IVY Park x adidas collection is a must-have for ultimate comfort and style! Designed for every body, this can be an oversized item paired with the Ivy Park Cycling Shorts in the same dark green color way to accentuate your leg length. This pullover is made from soft French terry for the ultimate comfort and lends a casual edge with an elongated back hem. Pops of bright yellow accent the clean design. We also love the large front pocket! $100, adidas.com

3. Mesh Sleeve Bodysuit

In both plus size and standard sizing, this Mesh Sleeve Bodysuit as part of the IVY Park x adidas collection is a must-have! You can mix it with the oversized Gender Neutral Cargo Sweatpants, or wear it on its own with some high socks and sneaks! This bodysuit is made to play, with a sleek, stretchy build that moves with your body. We especially love the sheer, voluminous mesh sleeves that up the statement vibe. There are no rules with this look! $80, adidas.com

4. Cropped Suit Jacket

When Bey rocked this Cropped Suit Jacket in the promos for the IVY Park x adidas collab, we knew we had to have it! The athleisure suiting that is a part of this collection is something that we think will start to take over street style as we know it. In the coral pink colorway, this cropped suit jacket is equipped with the 3-Stripes tape flashes on one arm, and the IVY PARK logos pop off on the other. Pair it with the 3-Stripes Suit Pants just like the Queen, herself! $120, adidas.com

5. SuperSleek 72 Shoes

The original adidas football shoe now has a Beyoncé twist! The SuperSleek 72 Shoes are an evolution of the Samba sneaker from the adidas brand. With bright yellow peeks through the transparent platform outsole, you get a a pop of color to match the rest of your Ivy Park looks. The innovative lacing system wraps around the heel and allows you to clip the shoes to your gym bag! These are perfect to take your look from the gym to the streets! $120, adidas.com

6. Dark Green Beanie

With the cold weather seasons nearing quickly, you will get so much use out of this cozy adidas x IVY Park Beanie! Step up your look with this monochromatic dark green beanie that features the embroidered IVY Park logo — aka Bey’s official stamp of approval! $30, adidas.com

7. Circular Knit Crop Top

This Circular Knit Crop Top from the IVY Park x adidas collection is like nothing you already have in your closet! Available in both a tan Mesa color and a pink coral, this three-quarter sleeve crop top accentuates every curve with a faux-corset and padding. The crop top comes in a soft and stretchy material that forms to your body and pairs well with the High-Waisted Shorts, that give you legs for days! $75, adidas.com

8. Cycling Shorts

Cycling shorts were the trend of summer, and these adidas x IVY Park Cycling Shorts will be your year-round go-to! In the gym, on the streets, under any garment or on their own, these shorts are perfect for the girl on the move! They bring plenty of movement to your daily flow with a sleek, stretchy build and have an airy mesh side panels that offer enhanced ventilation! No one like stuffy shorts, ya’ll! $50, adidas.com

Get shopping, Beyhive!