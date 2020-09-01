Irina Shayk Slays In Lace Lingerie For Intimissimi Campaign: Shop Her Look & Similar Options

Irina Shayk stunned in the latest lingerie campaign for Intimissimi & you can shop her entire look plus others, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Irina Shayk, 34, is unbelievably sexy and the model proved just that when she starred in the latest campaign for the Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi. The mother-of-one is an ambassador for the brand and we couldn’t think of anyone better to model the sexy lingerie. In the latest photo, Irina slays in the brand’s new Triangle Lace Bra which is a deep V-neck black bra with white embroidery details. Her insanely toned abs were on full display as she paired the Pretty Flowers bra with the matching Pretty Flowers Cheeky Panties.

On top of her lingerie set, Irina threw on a long-sleeve silk black button-down blouse which she chose to keep unbuttoned, letting it fall off her shoulders. Her hair, done by stylist, Harry Josh, was done down in loose waves, swept to the side, while her makeup, done by artist, Tatyana Makarova, featured a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

This is not the first campaign Irina has starred in for the brand, in fact, she’s worked with the brand for over a year. From bra and panty sets to silk negligees, pajamas, and more. While Irina has stunned in a ton of different pieces for Intimissimi, we have to say that her latest floral lace set just may be our favorite of all time, and the best part is, it is super affordable!

What we love most about Irina’s lingerie set is that it can be both casual or dressed up. The see-through lace and floral embroidery make it super sexy, but the fact that the bra isn’t padded or underwired makes it comfortable and easy to throw on. Whether it’s a night out or during the day, you will certainly feel comfortable and sexy in this lingerie set, no matter what the occasion is.

If you loved Irina’s look as much as we did, you’re in luck because we rounded up her exact look which you can shop for right here. Even better, if you are looking for something similar to Irina’s look but with padding or underwire, we rounded up similar options for you. No matter what type of style you like, there’s a similar bra to Irina’s that you will love and you can shop all of our top picks below!

1. Intimissimi Pretty Flowers Triangle Bra in Lace

This is the exact bra that Irina wore! It’s available in four different colors – blue, black, white, and green – and each color has the same white floral embroidery. The bra is non-padded and non-wired so it’s super comfortable, plus, it has adjustable straps. The straps are wider in the front bade fade into spaghetti straps in the back and the bra has a clasp closure. The mesh is completely see-through but the floral design gives you some coverage. $49, Intimissimi.com

2. Intimissimi Pretty Flowers Cheeky Panties

If you’re going to buy the bra, why not buy the full set that Irina wore! These are the exact panties she wore and they match perfectly with the bra. The panties are sheer lace with the same floral embroidery and it’s a full thong with a 100% cotton gusset. The back of the panties give you a cheeky overlay at the top, but the rest of the bottoms turn into a thong. They’re super comfortable and they also come in the same four different colors so no matter what color you choose, you can have a matching lingerie set! $22, Intimissimi.com

3. DELIMIRA Underwired Floral Lace Balconette Bra

We are obsessed with this black lace bra and it looks super similar to the one Irina wore. The bra is not padded and it has underwire cups that give you some definition. The spaghetti straps are adjustable and the bra is covered with subtle but pretty white floral lace details. The bra is available in both black and white, plus, matching panties are available in this print, but they are sold separately. We love that this bra can be worn dressed up to be sexy or dressed down with a casual look. $20, amazon.com

4. Swbreety Embroidery Lace Bra and Panty Set

You can’t go wrong with this black lace bra and panty set which is also available in plus sizes. The underwire bra has slight padding and adjustable straps which are also removable so that you can make the bra strapless when needed. The bra has a hook and eye closure and the lace print is in a soft and subtle purple. The matching panties are a thong and have black lace on the sides with a tiny bow front and center. The entire front of the panties features the purple design. You can dress this set up or down and either way, it’s comfortable and sexy. $12, amazon.com

5. Guoeappa Sexy Soft Lace Lingerie Set

This is the ultimate lace lingerie set. There are no frills with this set which is straight see-through lace and is available in black, blue, white, and pink. The underwire bra is not padded and is transparent, with scrunched adjustable spaghetti straps. Three elastic striped line the hem, while a hook and eye closure completes the back of the bra. The matching panties are cheeky and give you more coverage than a thong, while the elastic stripes highlight your waist. $21, amazon.com