Turn Your Existing Exercise Bike Into A Peloton With This iPad Handlebar Mount That Makes Watching Videos Easy

No TV on your bike? No problem! You can do any fitness program virtually with this amazing iPad handlebar mount that allows you to bring the class right into your at-home gym!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Peloton, AARMY, SoulCycle and so many other virtual cycling programs are app-based, meaning you don’t need the actual bike from the brand to do the program. You can bring the energy of the best cycling fitness instructors right to your at-home exercise bike with the incredible iPad handlebar mount from Amazon! The AboveTEK Universal Handlebar Mount for iPads easily clips onto your exercise bike, treadmill or elliptical to make give your equipment Peloton-esque capabilities for a much better price. For just $24.99, you can transform your spin bike into a tech-savvy trainer with this universally compatible iPad mount.

Buy the AboveTEK Universal Handlebar Mount for iPads for $24.99.

This item promises to fit every device (except the 12.9” iPad Pro) from 3.5” to 12” screen cell phone and 12” device. The iPad handlebar mount is equipped with a padded holder that protects and grips your devices while a strong connection lock between the clamp holder and swivel ball head mitigates the risk of vibration while you’re working out. Additionally, they’ve added obstruction-free gaps in the holder arm so you can juice up your iPad or iPhone while working out to avoid a low battery situation!

The easily adjustable iPad handlebar mount is also super easy to install and switch from one piece of equipment to another. The ultra-grippy rubber padded strap lock quickly, easily, and securely attaches to the 1” to 2” bar on your stationary bike, treadmill, elliptical trainer machine, or gym cardio machine without hassle.

It can be hard to get motivated when it’s just you on a bike, so having this option to make your exercise bike into a Peloton with the iPad handlebar mount for under $25 is simply a must! Right now, so many cycling programs are offering great deals for you to do at home, like Akin Akman’s AARMY, which currently offers a 14 day free trial of the boutique fitness brand’s cycling and boot camp practices. Peloton is offering 30 days free for their all-inclusive app, that features boot camps, barre and instructed runs, in addition to their popular spinning classes.

Hundreds of people seem to agree that the AboveTEK Universal Handlebar Mount for iPads is a great purchase, as the product has garnered a positive 4.4 stars out of five on Amazon! “Wanted something to hold a tablet while riding a stationary bike. After looking at numerous other holders, decided on this one as it seemed to be exactly what I was looking for…and it was! Easy to set up on the handlebars, hold tight, and makes that time on the bike much faster while watching a show on my tablet,” one verified reviewer raved.

“I use this device to attach my phone to a spin bike at my gym and watch spinning videos while I ride. Worked like a charm. It clamped down securely on my phone (Moto G6), and I was able to attach everything to the spin bike really easily and securely. I like the adaptability of the attachment strap to different handlebar thicknesses. I thought the design for that was clever. It was also very easy to detach and remove my phone when I am done working out,” another added.

With the holidays coming up and New Years around the corner, this iPad handlebar mount is the perfect addition to all of your at-home workout needs!