This Mom-fluencer Found The Perfect Affordable Luggage Sets For Stress-Free Summer Travels

Image Credit: RossHelen / Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Traveling with kids can be a daunting task. You have to pack everything they need for the journey, plus the accessories to keep them entertained and emergency provisions. This mom-fluencer, Jessica Turner, knows firsthand how stressful it can be to pack for a trip with kids. That’s why we’re sharing her top pick for the best luggage sets for your family’s summer travels. She recognizes that traveling with the right luggage can make your life a lot easier, so you can enjoy your trip to the max without worrying about misplacing items.

From duffels and carry-ons to full-sized suitcases with bonus features, these luggage options from iFly provide the perfect way to make sure you don’t forget any essential items while keeping your morning airport stress to a minimum. Keep reading to find out where to buy these must-have luggage sets for any summer trip.

iFly Luggage Sets: Shop on Walmart.com

iFly is one of the most trusted luggage brands out there and we can see why. This brand has lots of different styles, sizes, and special features that make them perfect for any trip imaginable and for any size family.

These luggage pieces combine eye-catching colors with functional designs. The suitcases in the Fibertech collection feature a durable, hard-topped shell and a spacious interior with multiple compartments. The four wheels have 360-degree technology for easy maneuverability and handling, which is especially useful for crowded airports or when you’re carrying more than one bag.

iFly also offers various travel bags that can complement your wheeled luggage and extend your packing capacity. They feature lightweight, durable fabrics, adjustable straps, and a luggage passthrough to attach to any trolley suitcase.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

With a range of colors and design options to choose from and large storage capacities, it’s no wonder that mom-fluencer Jessica has made iFly luggage so popular on Instagram. Be sure to choose the right travel setup for you so you can enjoy your next summer vacation with less stress!