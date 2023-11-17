This Celeb-Loved Ice Roller is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer & is 42% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Image Credit: Ekaterina Vunder/Shutterstock

Icing your face isn’t just for fun, not only does it feel nice to do, but it also has real benefits. According to Dr. Karan Lal, a board-certified dermatologist, it’s a great aspect of self-care. “Icing has been popular for decades in many cultures to tighten skin, reduce redness, and reduce inflammation, which contributes to facial swelling,” he told InStyle. “It’s becoming popular because it’s easy, cheap, and relatively safe.” The ice roller we found on Amazon, the IMEASY Ice Roller for Face and Eyes is currently 42% off and less than $10, which would make the perfect stocking stuffer for a self-care girly.

With this ice roller, you can customize what kind of ice you want to put on your face since you freeze it yourself. If you want to stick with traditional ice, just add water, but you can also create a recipe based on your specific needs. For example, add green tea to help with inflammation, cucumber water to reduce overall swelling or oranges for glowing skin. It’s a great way to start your morning and ensure you’re awake and revived for your entire day. After using it, you will be able to see a visible difference.

Many celebrities rave about the perks of using an ice roller. Sydney Sweeney shared in a YouTube video for Allure, “It just wakes me up. It makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. I could do this for a really long time,” she said. “I make sure I get both sides, my jawline. And I just leave this in my freezer, and I put one on set in my trailer in my refrigerator.