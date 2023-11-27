Hulu is Having Their Biggest Sale Yet in Honor of Cyber Monday: $0.99 Cents per Month

Image Credit: oasisamuel/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Happy Cyber Monday! Hulu wants to celebrate with you and they are having a special sale where you can join for as little as $0.99 a month for 12 months! The sale ends tonight, so you better run to purchase this unique offering before it’s too late. You can save 87% per month for a whole year on Hulu (with ads). With the colder months ahead, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a subscription to binge your favorite TV shows and movies.

If you don’t have a Hulu account already, you’re definitely missing out. Whether your guilty pleasure is some reality TV, you can watch The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Survivor, The Kardashians, The D’Amelio Show and so much more — or if you prefer a celebrity documentary, Brooke Shield’s Pretty Baby, Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, along with The Framing of Britney Spears, are all available as well. There are also hundreds of television shows and movies in ranging genres from comedy to romance and horror, along with some of your favorite classics like When Harry Met Sally, Pulp Fiction, Rocky, and more. There’s something for everyone on Hulu, so subscribe before the deal ends!

If you’re feeling hesitant — don’t worry, you can cancel at any time with no hidden fees. You are also able to stream two devices at the same time. To be eligible, you need to be new to Hulu and it includes existing Disney+ and ESPN+ standalone subscribers. Click here to learn more!