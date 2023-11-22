Black Friday Deal: Act Fast To Get Hulu for Just 99 Cents a Month for a Whole Year

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Black Friday has started early this year and there have been tons of fabulous deals but one deal we’re freaking out about is from Hulu. Just in time for the cold winter months, when you’re stuck inside, you can snuggle up and get Hulu SASH for just $0.99 a month for 12 months. That means that you save a whopping 87% per month for an entire year.

The Hulu deal starts on November 21 and ends on November 28 (Cyber Monday) so you have to act fast if you want to score this incredible deal. Once you sign up for Hulu’s promotion, subscribers will be direct-to-pay and will eventually roll into full-price SASH ($7.99 per month) at the end of 12 months. To be eligible for this deal, you must be “New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only.” What’s even better, the subscription includes existing Disney+ and ESPN+ standalone subscribers.

Some of our favorite shows and movies are on Hulu including Only Murders in the Building with our girl, Selena Gomez, and of course, The Kardashians. Deals like this don’t come around often so you should definitely act fast if you want to pay less than a dollar every month for a year – what more could you ask for?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.