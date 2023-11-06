How to Get Mariah Carey’s Voluminous Curls From Her Stunning ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Video

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It’s officially Mariah Carey season, aka, Christmas – and the star shared a video announcing that, “It’s…… TIME!!!” In the video, Mariah was locked in a safe that counted down from October 31 at midnight and then she escaped an ice cube just as the clock turned to November 1. Mariah looked stunning as she was dressed in a skintight red jumpsuit with a white fur-lined neckline. She cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather belt and a gorgeous wavy hairstyle.

To achieve her gorgeous voluminous hairstyle, celeb hairstylist Danielle Priano used the Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap to achieve Mariah’s stunning curls. To try out the look yourself, you can follow Danielle’s exact steps below, which she shared with HollywoodLife.