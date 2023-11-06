How to Get Mariah Carey’s Voluminous Curls From Her Stunning ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.
It’s officially Mariah Carey season, aka, Christmas – and the star shared a video announcing that, “It’s…… TIME!!!” In the video, Mariah was locked in a safe that counted down from October 31 at midnight and then she escaped an ice cube just as the clock turned to November 1. Mariah looked stunning as she was dressed in a skintight red jumpsuit with a white fur-lined neckline. She cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather belt and a gorgeous wavy hairstyle.
To achieve her gorgeous voluminous hairstyle, celeb hairstylist Danielle Priano used the Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap to achieve Mariah’s stunning curls. To try out the look yourself, you can follow Danielle’s exact steps below, which she shared with HollywoodLife.
- “The first step in achieving Mariah’s look is to wash and condition the hair. You’ll want to start with clean and damp hair.
- “Secondly, when prepping the hair, apply a heat protectant and mousse to damp the hair. These products not only help protect the hair from heat damage but also enhance a great wave pattern.
- “The next step is drying the hair, here I used the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer Professional edition with the professional concentrator attachment to roughly dry the hair about 70%. I suggest focusing on getting as much moisture out as you can without fully styling yet.
- “You’ll then want to section the hair; dividing it into manageable sections. You can use clips to keep sections separated.
- “To get Mariah Carey’s curls, I used the Dyson Airwrap™ multi styler. A huge tip for this next step is choosing the right barrel! You’ll want to select the barrel size on the Airwrap that matches the wave size you desire. Mariah’s waves are often large and voluminous, so I tend to use the larger barrel. In this case, I used the 2 inch Airwrap™ long barrel.
- “Next, you’ll begin wrapping the hair by taking hold of each section and wrapping it around the chosen barrel on the Airwrap for approximately 10-15 seconds. Then, cold shot for 5-10 seconds, release and let set, and don’t brush out the curl yet!
- “Continue this process with each section of the hair and make sure to alternate the direction of the curls on each section as this will create a more natural and voluminous look, i.e., some curls towards the face, some away.
- “Then, gently run your fingers or a wide-tooth comb through the hair to loosen the curls into voluptuous waves. I recommend avoiding using a brush as this can make the hair too fluffy.
- “The final step is to apply a light hairspray or styling spray to really hold the waves. I also like to add a bit of hair oil or serum to only the ends of the hair for an added shine.
- “If you want more volume at the roots like Mariah Carey, you can gently tease the hair at the crown or apply a volumizing product at the root.
- “The key to achieving Mariah Carey’s waves is volume, smoothness, and a touch of glamour. Everyone’s hair is different, so it’s always recommended you adjust the technique to your hair type and length.”