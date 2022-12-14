Gifts For Him: Over 20 Amazing Presents For The Special Guy In Your Life

Image Credit: Adobe

Believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner! Have you started shopping for everyone on your list? If you’re still searching for the best gift for him, look no further. We rounded up a variety of fun and thoughtful gifts for you to easily shop! Whether you’re shopping for your partner, dad, brother, or friend, there’s something for everyone in our ultimate gift guide, below!

If he’s been wanting designer products, then you’ve reached your shopping destination. If he’s less interested in designer things and prefers a grill set, yard game, e-Sports headset, or a hardware tool, we’ve got you covered! Treat the men in your life like kings this holiday season with these gifts that are ready for purchase right here, right now!

1. Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller (2-Pack)

Say goodbye to warm beer with this refreshing Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller. Just freeze, insert into your favorite (12 ounce) beer bottle, and enjoy! This is the perfect gift for any man in your life (21+, of course). $22, amazon.com

2. FitTrack Dara Scale

This smart scale is beloved by celebs like Khloe Kardashian and it’s a great way to get your fitness goals back on track. You can track 17 different measurements from your weight to your BMI and more. Plus, the scale tracks all of your progress through your phone so you have all of your information in one place. Even better, it’s currently on sale so act fast if you want to score this deal. $89, getfittrack.com

3. SWZA Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet

Your boyfriend doesn’t realize how much he needs this SWZA Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet – yet. He can finally ditch the rubber bands that he has holding together his money, credit cards and license. This wallet keeps your private information safe with its RFID Blocking Wireless Theft. RFID blocking protection is designed to keep your private information and credit card away from thieves’ scanning devices. It also includes a money clip and elastic band. $20, amazon.com

4. Kiehl’s Ferulic Brew Facial Treatment Essence with Lactic Acid

This Ferulic Brew is amazing for dads with beards and generally gunky skin. It’s an exfoliating treatment with lactic acid brewed through fermentation so your dad is left with smooth, clear skin. Even better, it has a beer bottle-looking vibe to it so dad can save it and reuse it. $54, sephora.com

5. Corkcicle Air 4-in-1 Chiller, Aerator, Pourer, Stopper

For the men in your life who love wine, this Corkcicle Air 4-in-1 Chiller, Aerator, Pourer, Stopper is a gift he’ll use all year. It’s unique freezing gel maintains chilled whites and cools down room-temp reds so he’ll never lose the taste of his favorite wine. If he’s more on the health-conscious side, this wine tool is safely made from BPA-free plastic and non-toxic freeze gel. $25, amazon.com

6. Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket

For the handy man in your life who either works in or enjoys the outdoors, this jacket is a must-have. The Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket is perfect for fighting cold weather. It contains Carhartt’s company cold gear material and quilted inside so dad can enjoy any outdoor experience. $110, amazon.com

7. Gucci Guilty Scent by Gucci for Men

Make your man’s presence is known with this Gucci Guilty Scent by Gucci For Men. With a mixture of lavender, lemon, orange flower, cedarwood, and patchouli ingredients, this everyday scent is a must-have holiday stocking stuffer! $82, amazon.com

8. Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set, (20-Piece, Stainless Steel)

For the summer BBQ lover, you can’t go wrong with this Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set. This stainless steel kit includes 20 essential tools for grilling and a matching case — all for under $50. Additionally, the aluminum carrying case makes this the perfect gift for on-the-go grilling. Elevate your dad, brother, partner or friend’s chef game with these high-end grilling tools: spatula, grill tongs, digital temperature fork, silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, five skewers, and cleaning brush with extra brush head. $40, amazon.com

9. Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade him to the newest Apple AirPods Pro this holiday season! The newest listening model by Apple contains active noise cancellation for the best quality sound. Nonetheless, he can customize his listening experience with transparency mode. What makes these AirPods so special is their size range of soft, tapered silicone tips for a tailored fit. They’re sweat and water-resistant, and the Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. $229, amazon.com

10. DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch

A major deal for dad! This DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit is 41% off. The high performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability so he can easily complete multiple projects. Additionally, its high speed transmission delivers 2 speeds (0 450 & 1,500 rpm). Make him the ultimate handyman this holiday season. Was $169 – now $99, amazon.com

11. Kindle (With Built-in Front Light)

If he’s a reader, then this should be a no brainer. Get him a Kindle with an adjustable front light so he can read comfortably for hours – both day and night. The man in your life can select from millions of categories of books and audiobooks to enjoy with a glare-free screen, even in direct sunlight. The Kindle allows him to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size without ever leaving the page he’s reading. Its single battery charge lasts weeks. Additional features: Bluetooth headphones and speaker pairings; Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles with Prime Reading. $75, amazon.com

12. BEARD KING Beard Bib

As seen on Shark Tank, this Beard King Beard Bib & Official Beard Catcher is super convenient and will shave time off his grooming routine. And, it’s incredibly cool! Ladies, you won’t have to see your man’s beard clippings/shavings in the sink, ever again. Bonus: If he’s a traveler, this is the perfect on-the-go, compact grooming kit. $22, amazon.com

13. FitBit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

Help him reach his fitness goals with this FitBit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband. The popular fitness tracker is a life-changing gift. He’ll stay consistent with his health journey by tracking all day activity (like steps, distance, calories burned, and floors climbed). Additionally, this device has personalized guided breathing sessions to keep him feeling calm and relaxed. This FitBit is Splash proof, however the brand advises not to shower with the device or submerge it in water. $194, amazon.com

14. FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set, (Set of 5)

Spice up dad’s life (and his future meals) with this FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set. There’s nothing better than adding a bit of flavor to someone’s routine and plate. And, you can do it without the guilt because the spices are all organic. They come in a variety of flavors, including peppered habanero, fresh bay, grill master, smokey southwest and citrus pepper, for the male cook in your life. $25, amazon.com

15. Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Backpack with 17-Inch Laptop Compartment

Match his Carhartt jacket with this Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Backpack (with a 17-Inch Laptop Compartment). It’s the ideal bag for work, traveling, hiking (and for any occasion really). This backpack is built of heavy-duty polyester material with Rain Defender durable water repellent and a Duravax abrasion-resistant base. Protect sensitive items, like safety glasses or sunglasses, in the tricot lined zippered pocket at the top. $70, amazon.com

16. Bvlgari Pour Homme Soir By Bvlgari For Men

22. Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger

A must-have on your holiday shopping list is this Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger. Your partner, dad, brother or friend will never be stuck with a dead phone again thanks to you. This device has VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad and Samsung Galaxy (Blue) devices. $40, amazon.com

23. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

Everyone knows someone who’s a major e-Sports fan. He’ll love this HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for his virtual adventures. When it comes to dedicated gamers, they have certain criteria for headsets so they can stay focused on the task at hand. This No. 1 best-selling brand in the US features comfortable memory foam ear cushions, a padded leather headband, high-quality audio, hardware-driven virtual 7.1 surround sound, and passive noise cancellation. The noise-canceling microphone is detachable and its TeamSpeak and Discord certified technology allows you to chat with friends. Additionally, this HyperX headset has compatible surround sound on PC, Mac, Stereo, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. $80, amazon.com

24. Michael Kors Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Level up his fashion game with this Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch. This timeless designer watch has scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass and it’s water-resistant to 50m (165ft). Michael Kors informs customers that this stainless steel watch is suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not for activities such as diving or snorkeling. $127, amazon.com

25. Casper Throw Blanket

Give the gift of a cozy bedroom to anyone on your list with sleep products from Casper. The new Casper Throw Blanket is made with 100% organic cotton and has a sweater knit design for extra warmth, providing the ultimate cozy look and feel. It’s currently on sale and comes in four colors. $37, casper.com

26. Jambys Loungewear

Jambys is a new unisex loungewear brand that makes “inactivewear.” The products come in fun colors and are all made from the same luxuriously soft and breathable French Terry MicroModal fabric. Check out the fan-favorite Jambys, which are boxers with pockets and make for the ultimate house short, and the JamTee, which is the softest, lightest t-shirt you’ll ever own. $35, jambys.com

27. quip Electric Toothbrush

Starting at $25, quip’s beautifully designed electric toothbrush promotes good brushing habits and makes taking care of your oral health an enjoyable experience. The ADA-approved brush operates on a AAA battery – so no wires or bulky chargers needed. $40, getquip.com

28. TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper

This amazing mattress topper has 3″ of supportive TEMPUR material and this topper is a great way to add comfort and support to your mattress without having to buy a new one. It’s super supportive and it keeps you cool while you sleep – what more could you ask for? $415, tempurpedic.com