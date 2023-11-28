Hilary Duff’s Favorite Lash Extending Mascara is 52% Off After Cyber Monday

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

We all know mascara works to extend your lashes when you put it on, but we found one that also infuses a serum in the formula to lengthen and thicken them for real. The Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara has castor oil in the formula to help your lashes grow, so you no longer need to apply serum at night and mascara during the day since it’s 2-in-1. Hilary Duff has raved about the product and she believes it has made a real difference for her lashes. Even better, the mascara is 52% off, so you can purchase it for under $15!

Shop the Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara for $12 on Amazon today!

“I had eyelash extensions for six months and my lashes are finally getting a little better,” Hilary shared with Vogue. “I have to tell you about this product I’m obsessed with, which is called GrandeLash. This mascara has the serum in it, so it’s like two-in-one and it’s working for you during the day.” With castor oil inside, this mascara promotes lush and thick lashes that are also shiny and strong. The mascara also works to lift and lengthen as well — so it’s the best of both worlds!

Hilary isn’t the only one who recommends it — there are over 2,000 reviews on Amazon who shared their positive results. “This mascara made my lashes look longer and thicker. Was easy to take off and left lashes feeling like they were deep conditioned. Definitely would recommend,” one customer shared. Another said, “I finally found my holy grail mascara (I still can’t believe it!). It thickens my lashes and adds so much volume. Love it!”